Escambia Considers Widening 2.16 Miles Of Dangerously Narrow Highway 164; Barry Promises More

The Escambia County is set to consider a $1.25 million project to widening about 2.16 total miles of dangerously narrow Highway 164 in two locations in what one county commissioner is part of the first phase of work.

Highway 164 has been the scene of several near head-on crashes and sideswipes attributed to the narrow roadway. Some of the roadway has approximately 8-foot travel lanes — not wide enough for large vehicles like a fire engine from the nearby McDavid Fire Station (pictured below).

The project would widen Highway 164 to 11-foot wide travel lanes two-thirds of a mile east from Highway 97 and a 1.5 mile stretch that is three-quarters of a mile either side of the Pine Barren Road intersection. (See maps below.) Highway 164 is about 11.5 miles long from Highway 97 to Highway 29.

“I’m excited about the first phase of widening improvements for the most narrow part of Hwy 164,” Barry said. “I promise it’s not the completion of the project, only the first phase including the worst area, and I will keep working diligently to secure the funds needed for additional widening of Highway 164 and for other roads which need these type improvements as well.

On Monday, the Escambia County Commission will vote on awarding a $1,254,955.88 bid to Panhandle Grading and Paving, the lowest lowest, most responsive, and responsible bidder for this project.

According to Escambia County Engineering, the two areas had seven sideswipes and other accidents between May 2018 and May 2023– the highest concentration areas on Highway 164. NorthEscambia.com has covered several other crashes on Highway 164 outside the proposed widening zone — including a fiery two pickup crash last April, and a pickup truck and school bus last year (detailed in photo descriptions below).

If approved, the project will be funded by Local Option Sales Tax funs and is expected to be complete in 150 days.

Pictured above and first below: A near head-on crash in April 2023 on Highway 164 about a mile west of Pine Barren Road — outside the area currently proposed for widening. Pictured second and third photos below: A pickup truck overturned in February 2022 after sideswiping a school bus on Highway 164 1.3 miles east of Pine Barren Road — outside the area currently proposed for widening. Pictured bottom two photos: A school bus and ECUA sanitation truck sideswiped in June 2022 just east of Pine Barren Road — our records do not indicate the exact distance from Pine Barren Road, but it was very near the three-quarter mile mark. NorthEscambia.com photos and graphics, click to enlarge.