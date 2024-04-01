Clouds And 80s for Monday; Rain Chance By Tuesday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Clouds, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76.