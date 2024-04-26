Becoming Sunny, Low 80s For Friday Ahead Of A Dry Weekend
April 26, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Comments