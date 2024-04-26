Becoming Sunny, Low 80s For Friday Ahead Of A Dry Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.