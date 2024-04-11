Partly Sunny, Windy Afternoon
April 11, 2024
A wind advisory remains in effect, but the tornado watch has been canceled.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
