Partly Sunny, Windy Afternoon

A wind advisory remains in effect, but the tornado watch has been canceled.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83.