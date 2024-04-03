Blue Wahoos, Sultanes Of Mexico Play to 1-1 Tie in Festive Exhibition

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos rallied late in their season-opening exhibition game against the Mexican League’s Sultanes de Monterrey on Tuesday night, scratching across a ninth-inning run to force a 1-1 tie.

After hitting only seven singles over their first eight scoreless innings, the Blue Wahoos got on the board with one out in the ninth inning against Sultanes closer Jorge Rondon. Jake Thompson, who was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a Bennett Hostetler single in the fourth inning, laced a triple to the wall in right-center before scoring on a balk.

The tie spared the Pensacola pitching staff from a tough-luck defeat, as four righties combined to silence the Sultanes. Kyle Tyler allowed only an unearned run in 4.1 innings, departing after a Cody Morissette fielding error and Zoilo Almonte RBI single gave Monterrey a 1-0 lead.

Zach McCambley, Matt Pushard and Austin Roberts followed with 4.2 scoreless innings of relief, allowing the Pensacola offense to force the late tie.

Tyler Viza, Stephen Tarpley and Carlos Morales kept the Blue Wahoos at bay for the first eight innings, combining for 10 strikeouts on a night when fly balls were stifled by a stiff gulf breeze.

The Blue Wahoos play their second and final exhibition game against the Sultanes on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium before beginning their regular season on Friday at home against the Mississippi Braves.

written by Bill Vilona, Wahoos senior writer

Photos NIno Mendez/Blue Wahoos for NOrthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.