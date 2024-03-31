These Are This Week’s Road Construction Traffic Delay Hotspots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) at the Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts near the I-10/Nine Mile Road interchange (Exit 5): The inside lanes of Nine Mile Road, between the I-10 ramps at Exit 5, will be closed Monday, April 1 through Friday, April 5 from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform median work. Traffic on I-10 near Exit 5 is shifted slightly to the right so crews can begin bridge construction work. The shift will be in place until spring 2025.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the spring as crews perform drainage improvements. Signs are in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the spring as crews perform drainage improvements. Signs are in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone. County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through fall 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts: The left turn lane from Pace Boulevard to Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signs are in place to direct drivers traveling on Palafox Street to Pace Boulevard. The left turn lane from Palafox Street northbound to Pace Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signs are in place to direct drivers traveling northbound on U.S. 29 destined for Massachusetts Avenue or Pace Boulevard.

Scenic Highway (U.S. 90), from north of I-10 to Davis Highway – Drivers on Scenic Highway, between I-10 and Davis Highway, may encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, March 31 through Thursday, April 4 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews mill and pave the roadway. Flaggers will be present to safely guide drivers through the work zone.

Drivers on Scenic Highway, between I-10 and Davis Highway, may encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, March 31 through Thursday, April 4 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews mill and pave the roadway. Flaggers will be present to safely guide drivers through the work zone. Lillian Highway (S.R. 298) Resurfacing from north of U.S. 98 to east of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) - Drivers will encounter daytime and nighttime lane closures, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, April 1 through Friday, April 5 as crews perform earthwork, concrete, signing and striping work. Traffic flaggers will be on site to safely direct drivers through the construction work zone.

Santa Rosa County:

I-10 westbound at Blackwater River Resurfacing Project – Beginning 8 p.m. Monday, April 1 drivers will encounter an I-10 westbound inside lane closure, from the Ward Basin Road on-ramp (Exit 28) to the east end of the Blackwater River Bridge. The I-10 westbound inside lane will reopen to traffic by 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 3. The I-10 westbound outside lane will remain open. Additionally, drivers may encounter intermittent I-10 westbound inside lane closures, from the Ward Basin Road on-ramp (Exit 28) to the east end of the Blackwater River Bridge: Sunday, March 31 and Thursday, April 4 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.

These lane closures are required for bridge end slab replacement.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, March 31, through Friday, April 5, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations

Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R .87 and C.R. 178, Monday, April 1 through Friday, April 5 as crews perform paving and earthwork operations. S.R. 87 Resurfacing from Hickory Hammock Road (C.R. 184) to Technology Avenue – Drivers may experience intermittent single-lane closures on S.R. 87, between Hickory Hammock Road and Technology Avenue, Monday, April 1 through Thursday, April 4 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for construction activities.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.