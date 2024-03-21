Sunny Today; Rain Likely By Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 73.