Rain Ending, Turrning A Little Cooler
March 9, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
