Rain Ending, Turrning A Little Cooler

March 9, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

