Partly Sunny, Middle 70s Today; Clouds And Rain Chance Building Into Friday

March 13, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 