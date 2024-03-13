Partly Sunny, Middle 70s Today; Clouds And Rain Chance Building Into Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61.