Lower 70s for The Weekend

March 2, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Chance of showers then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming north in the morning.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 