Lower 70s for The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Chance of showers then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming north in the morning.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.