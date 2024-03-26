Hundreds Attend Inaugural Beulah Academy Of Science FFA’s Future Farmer Field Day

The Beulah Academy of Science FFA Chapter hosted their Inaugural “Future Farmer Field Day” advocacy day program recently.

“The purpose of the day was to bring awareness of the various industries and types of agricultural production in our local area,” educator Allie Eubanks said.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Fourth grade students from Cordova Park Elementary, local homeschool cooperatives, as well as incoming fifth graders for the upcoming school year from eight different elementary schools were in attendance.

BAS FFA hosted almost 20 different vendor booths to spread awareness about agriculture. Vendor booths included: Florida Forest Service, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Escambia County Extension Office, Primus Auditing Service (food inspector), Three Sisters Homestead, local farmers, embryologists and more.

“BAS FFA would like to thank everyone who made this first year such a success,” Eubanks added. “We look forward to seeing everyone next year.”

