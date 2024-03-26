Hundreds Attend Inaugural Beulah Academy Of Science FFA’s Future Farmer Field Day

March 26, 2024

The Beulah Academy of Science FFA Chapter hosted their Inaugural “Future Farmer Field Day” advocacy day program recently.

“The purpose of the day was to bring awareness of the various industries and types of agricultural production in our local area,” educator Allie Eubanks said.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Fourth grade students from Cordova Park Elementary, local homeschool cooperatives, as well as incoming fifth graders for the upcoming school year from eight different elementary schools were in attendance.

BAS FFA hosted almost 20 different vendor booths to spread awareness about agriculture. Vendor booths included: Florida Forest Service, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Escambia County Extension Office, Primus Auditing Service (food inspector), Three Sisters Homestead, local farmers, embryologists and more.

“BAS FFA would like to thank everyone who made this first year such a success,” Eubanks added. “We look forward to seeing everyone next year.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 