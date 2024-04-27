Fitterer Produces His Best Start As Blue Wahoos Win Fourth Straight

Evan Fitterer had grinded through his first three starts this season.

Friday night, he shined.

After breezing through the first three innings without allowing a baserunner, Fitterer pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth and it proved pivotal in leading the Blue Wahoos to a 4-1 win Friday night against the Biloxi Shuckers, giving Pensacola a fourth straight victory and series-clinching outcome.

In a game played with the strongest winds this season – blowing in from right field off the bay at 15 mph – it breezed to completion in 2 hours, 26 minutes before a capacity crowd of 5,038 at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

“I feel like the confidence is up with everyone,” Fitterer said afterward. “Everyone is playing a little better and building off each other.”

It was Fitterer’s first win after two no decisions and a loss. Friday’s outing, a one-hitter in 5.2 innings with six strikeouts, no runs, reminded of many quality performances last season when he made 23 starts for the Blue Wahoos.

“It’s really good to get your first win of the year. It felt pretty good,” said Fitterer, 23, a Mission Viejo, California native. “I felt like I was locating the fastball pretty well. Throwing the changeup over the plate for the most part.

“I was working on the curve ball earlier in the week with the pitching coaches. I made some changes to that. I was little inconsistent there, but I’m really excited once I dialed that (pitch) in.”

The best curve ball he threw occurred in perhaps the biggest moment of the game. The Shuckers loaded the bases when Fitterer walked one batter and plunked shortstop Freddy Zamora – one of three times Zamora was hit by a pitch from two different Blue Wahoos hurlers.

“My confidence was still there,” Fitterer said. “Because to me, they had not shown they could still get to me yet. Bases loaded, or nobody on, I felt they still have to beat me, so I felt really good.”

It showed when Fitterer struck out Justin Dirden with a curveball and the Blue Wahoos carried a 4-0 lead into the ninth inning.

“That was one of the ones I threw right,” said Fitterer, a fifth-round pick by the Miami Marlins out of high school in 2019. “I’m like, I want to do that more often. That’s the one.

“I know I sprayed a few (other curve balls). I hit someone (Zamora) with it. If I get more consistent (with that pitch) I’d feel really confident.”

The Blue Wahoos took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Shane Sasacki reached on a fielder’s choice and then stole second base. Sasaki had two hits in the game, scored three runs and had two stolen bases.

Harrison Spohn singled home Sasaki for the first run. Sasaki then scored in the fourth inning when Cody Morissette followed with a two out double.

In the sixth inning, Jacob Berry singled and scored on Sasaki’s double. Morissette’s second RBI single scored the fourth run.

In the ninth, Blue Wahoos closer Austin Roberts pitched out of a jam after the first two Shuckers batters reached on a hit by pitch and walk. But he struck out the final two batters after a balk plated a run to end the game with runners in scoring position.

