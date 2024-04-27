Escambia County EMS Offers $5,000 Signing Bonus

Escambia County EMS is offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus for new full-time paramedics, with a goal of attracting qualified individuals with a passion for public safety to join the EMS team.

Several full-time paramedic positions are currently open, offering numerous benefits including competitive wages, shift differentials, deferred compensation, state retirement, and more, the county announced Friday.

The $5,000 sign-on bonus is available for newly hired full-time paramedics, to be paid out over 3 years in accordance with the terms of their contract. A contract is required in order to receive the bonus, which will be paid in three installments.

“We are excited to offer this bonus to recruit high-quality individuals to increase our staffing levels, which will help ensure we are continuing to provide the highest level of service to Escambia County residents,” EMS Chief David Torsell said. “Recruitment and retention are challenges faced by EMS agencies throughout the nation, with many looking at innovative ways to enhance recruitment. Our hope is that this bonus, combined with our competitive pay and benefits, will encourage qualified applicants to seek a rewarding career in public service with the Escambia County EMS team.”

Minimum qualifications for Escambia County paramedics include, but are not limited to:

High school diploma or the successful completion of the GED test

Completion of emergency medical coursework at the paramedic level, or a combination of education and experience equivalent to these requirements

Licenses and certifications including: Valid Florida Paramedic Certification, AHA CPR Certification, AHA ACLS Certification, valid driver’s license from state of residence.

Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply at MyEscambia.com/careers, or click the direct link here.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.