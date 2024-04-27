Friends Big Spring Book Sale Saturday And Sunday At The Downtown Library

The Friends of the West Florida Spring Book Sale is going on through Sunday.

It’s time to stock up on books, DVDs, audiobooks, and CDs. The books are sorted by genre to make it easier to find your favorite novels, children’s books, books about gardening and decorating, biographies, and so many more.

Saturday is half-off day from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Sunday is the big $7 bag sale — all of the books you can stuff into a provided bag for $7.

Admission is free both days at the downtown library, 239 North Spring Street. Debit and credit cards are accepted.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.