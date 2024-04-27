Friends Big Spring Book Sale Saturday And Sunday At The Downtown Library

April 27, 2024

The Friends of the West Florida Spring Book Sale is going on through Sunday.

It’s time to stock up on books, DVDs, audiobooks, and CDs. The books are sorted by genre to make it easier to find your favorite novels, children’s books, books about gardening and decorating, biographies, and so many more.

Saturday is half-off day from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Sunday is the big $7 bag sale — all of the books you can stuff into a provided bag for $7.

Admission is free both days at the downtown library, 239 North Spring Street. Debit and credit cards are accepted.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 