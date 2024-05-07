State Conducts Random Inspection of Escambia County EMS. Here’s What They Found.

The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) conducted a random inspection of Escambia County EMS recently, reviewing the department on multiple compliance topics.

EMS passed the Bureau of Emergency Medical Oversight’s Compliance Monitoring site survey with no deficiencies found, with the Bureau praising Escambia County EMS for its exemplary service and organization.

The inspection marked Escambia County EMS’s second state inspection since 2021, both of which were passed with zero deficiencies.

Escambia County EMS was reviewed on the following:

Employee training records and certifications

Compliance with controlled substance medication storage, how medications are distributed for use by EMS, and tracking of medication administration by EMS

How EMS orders, stocks, distributes, and replaces medical equipment and supplies

Random ambulances were selected for complete inventory inspection in compliance with state requirements

Patient care records and storage of records

Quality assurance and quality improvement measures with patient care and patient care reports

Training and in-service records for all EMS employees

Compliance with state requirements for medical direction

The inspector noted Escambia County EMS vehicles and records were “outstanding” and considered EMS a “role model of excellence as an EMS provider.”

“This is a tremendous honor to receive this recognition, and it speaks volumes of our team at EMS,” said Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. “These site surveys are held at random, meaning our facilities, ambulances, service and training records, and equipment must always be at their best. I’m thankful to our men and women at EMS and extend my congratulations for their outstanding work and dedication to the citizens of Escambia County