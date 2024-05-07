Ascend Cares Donates New Gear Extractor To Flomaton Fire Department

The Flomaton Fire Department has a new fire gear extractor thanks to a donation from Ascend Performance Materials. Gear extractors are specially designed washers that clean the protective uniforms and equipment firefighters wear while responding to a fire.

Extractors decontaminate the gear and remove harmful toxins so the equipment is safe for firefighters to wear again. A typical extractor costs approximately $5,000.

Ascend donated the machine through a community impact grant from its Ascend Cares Foundation.

“Community Impact Grants allow our employees to support community organizations they care about and where they are personally involved as volunteers,” said Ben Bryant, senior production manager for Ascend. “In this case, we have many employees who are dedicated first responders at our Pensacola site and who also serve or volunteer in their community emergency response services. We are happy to be able to support the Flomaton Fire Department with this new extractor.”

Ascend invested more than $2 million in communities near its operations last year, including over 90 community impact grants to organizations where employees serve and volunteer.

Pictured: (L-R) Flomaton Fire Chief Steve Stanton, fireman Jeremy Lee and training officer Jared Carnley with a new fire gear extractor machine from the Ascend Cares Foundation. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.