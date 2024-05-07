DEP Finds Century Using Pump Not Meant For Drinking Water To Supply Prison

The Florida Department Environmental Protection (DEP) has discovered that that a temporary pump being used to provide drinking water to the Century prison was not certified safe for drinking water.

In a warning letter to Mayor Luis Gomez on Monday, DEP said the temporary bypass pump on Tedder Road was not National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) 61 certified as safe for drinking water as required by Florida Administrative Code.

“Violations of Florida Statutes or administrative rules may result in liability for damages and restoration, and the judicial imposition of civil penalties,” Elizabeth Mullins Orr, DEP Northwest District direct, wrote. “Please be advised that this Warning Letter is part of an agency investigation, preliminary to agency action.”

In May 2020, the town’s water well that was the sole water supply for the Century Correctional Institution failed. A permanent interconnect from Central Water Works to the Century water system was completed in May 2020 to provide a dependable water supply to the prison.

The town later installed a diesel temporary bypass pump on Tedder Road next to the Century Fire Station to allow water to be pumped from wells in town to the prison. The was in operation for several months before DEP received a tip that alleged the pump serving the prison was not certified as a potable (drinking) water pump but instead may have been previously used to pump sewage.

DEP responded to the tip with a site visit on April 30 and inspected the pump, finding it to not meet drinking water standard.

NorthEscambia.com also received an anonymous tip regarding the pump on April 29. When we photographed the pump that day, flexible connection hoses were labeled as being for potable water, but there were obvious certifications or drinking water markings visible on the pump.

Century has since removed the temporary diesel pump and installed an in-line electric pump.

Pictured: A diesel powered temporary bypass pump provided water to the Century Correctional Institution on April 29. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.