Cox Inspirational Student Heroes Recognized From Each Escambia County School
May 8, 2024
The Escambia County Council on PTAs/PTSAs and Cox Communications recently held their annual Cox Inspirational Student Hero Awards and ECCPTAs/PTSAs Students of the Year Awards in Escambia County. The two organizations came together this year to recognize 54 students who’ve overcome extreme hardships in their lives.
Escambia County’s Cox Inspirational Student Heroes/ECCPTAs/PTSAs Students of the Year for 2024 are:
- Aadan Adams – Ernest Ward Middle School
- Aldonjra Redmond – West Florida High School
- Alexander Tukes – Global Learning Academy
- Alisha Ullrich – Pine Forest High School
- Allyson Jones – Northview High School
- Amiyah Clark – Longleaf Elementary School
- Ariel Spencer – Lincoln Park Elementary School
- Autumn Marie Ladd – Beulah Middle School
- Brooklyn Wells – Escambia Westgate Center – Elementary School
- Cameryn Forrester – Myrtle Grove Elementary School
- Charles Pugh – Ferry Pass Middle School
- Charlotte Smith – Pleasant Grove Elementary School
- Colton Hernandez – Kingsfield Elementary School
- Daniel Bishop – Hellen Caro Elementary School
- David Stallworth – Bellview Middle School
- Davion Williams – Escambia Westgate Center – High School
- Diego Zepeda-Soto – Scenic Heights Elementary School
- Elijah Curry – Warrington Elementary School
- Elijah Tunstall – Sherwood Elementary School
- Emilia Jara-Pineda – Navy Point Elementary School
- Gavin Groff – Hope Horizon – Elementary School
- Grant Nunley – Jim Bailey Middle School
- Hannah Bertsinger – Brentwood Elementary School
- Issac Dillard – Ransom Middle School
- Jackson Shelnut – Tate High School
- James Thompson – Hope Horizon – Secondary Level
- Jaron Levi – Escambia High School
- Jasmine Long – Bellview Elementary School
- Jayden Webb – Holm Elementary School
- Jo’kavious Wilson – O.J. Semmes Elementary School
- Josiah Ray – Ferry Pass Elementary School
- Khia Ross-Celaius – West Pensacola Elementary School
- Lexi Knight – N.B. Cook Elementary School
- Lilyana Perdue – Escambia Westgate Center – Middle School
- Marcell Gibbs – Brown Barge Middle School
- Maria Lainez – Oakcrest Elementary School
- Mariah Matheny – Success Academy
- Matthew Gonzalez – Beulah Elementary School
- Meili Fernandez – Workman Middle School
- Narayia Toles – Cordova Park Elementary School
- Pedro “L.P.” Flores – Molino Park Elementary School
- Raphael Rios – Ensley Elementary School
- Reynaldo “Rey” Gonzalez – Washington High School
- Riley Machak-Cruz – Blue Angels Elementary School
- Robert “Weston” Spicer – Bratt Elementary School
- Robert Minter – Pensacola High School
- Saraya Johnson – Lipscomb Elementary School
- Sean Hammontree – Jim Allen Elementary School
- Terence Robinson – A.K. Suter Elementary School
- Te’vionnah Watson – Montclair Elementary School
- Treasure “Gracie” Boyer – McArthur Elementary School
- Za’Cyiah “Cyiah” Soglo – Pine Meadow Elementary School
- Zaylee Baker – Byrneville Elementary School
- Zialah Goble – C.A. Weis Elementary School
“It’s always an honor for us at Cox to applaud these students and celebrate what an inspiration they are to their peers and school staff,” said Cox Gulf Coast market vice president David Deliman. “They’ve overcome so many hardships in their young lives and still maintain a positive attitude. They’re true heroes and deserve their time in the spotlight.”
The students were chosen by a committee of leaders at their school, to honor their resilience in the face of adversity. Whether they have overcome the loss of a family member, medical issue, difficult family situation, or other hardship, they did so with optimism while continuing to encourage and inspire others around them.
“The Escambia County Council of PTAs/PTSAs recognizes students who have, in many cases, overcome tremendous challenges while maintaining a positive attitude,” said Jennifer Harrison, president of the ECCPTA. “It’s our honor to recognize students who’ve seen significant improvement in various areas such as study habits, classroom behavior, interpersonal skills, or achievement of a specific academic or other relevant goal while overcoming a personal or family hardship or challenge.”
“We’re proud to partner with Cox Communications and the Escambia County Council of PTAs to recognize these inspiring students,” said Escambia County Public Schools Superintendent Keith Leonard. “Escambia County Public Schools is so grateful for our long-standing partnerships with Cox Communications and the PTAs, and the positive impact these partnerships have had in this community.”
Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments