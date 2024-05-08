Cox Inspirational Student Heroes Recognized From Each Escambia County School

The Escambia County Council on PTAs/PTSAs and Cox Communications recently held their annual Cox Inspirational Student Hero Awards and ECCPTAs/PTSAs Students of the Year Awards in Escambia County. The two organizations came together this year to recognize 54 students who’ve overcome extreme hardships in their lives.

Escambia County’s Cox Inspirational Student Heroes/ECCPTAs/PTSAs Students of the Year for 2024 are:

Aadan Adams – Ernest Ward Middle School

Aldonjra Redmond – West Florida High School

Alexander Tukes – Global Learning Academy

Alisha Ullrich – Pine Forest High School

Allyson Jones – Northview High School

Amiyah Clark – Longleaf Elementary School

Ariel Spencer – Lincoln Park Elementary School

Autumn Marie Ladd – Beulah Middle School

Brooklyn Wells – Escambia Westgate Center – Elementary School

Cameryn Forrester – Myrtle Grove Elementary School

Charles Pugh – Ferry Pass Middle School

Charlotte Smith – Pleasant Grove Elementary School

Colton Hernandez – Kingsfield Elementary School

Daniel Bishop – Hellen Caro Elementary School

David Stallworth – Bellview Middle School

Davion Williams – Escambia Westgate Center – High School

Diego Zepeda-Soto – Scenic Heights Elementary School

Elijah Curry – Warrington Elementary School

Elijah Tunstall – Sherwood Elementary School

Emilia Jara-Pineda – Navy Point Elementary School

Gavin Groff – Hope Horizon – Elementary School

Grant Nunley – Jim Bailey Middle School

Hannah Bertsinger – Brentwood Elementary School

Issac Dillard – Ransom Middle School

Jackson Shelnut – Tate High School

James Thompson – Hope Horizon – Secondary Level

Jaron Levi – Escambia High School

Jasmine Long – Bellview Elementary School

Jayden Webb – Holm Elementary School

Jo’kavious Wilson – O.J. Semmes Elementary School

Josiah Ray – Ferry Pass Elementary School

Khia Ross-Celaius – West Pensacola Elementary School

Lexi Knight – N.B. Cook Elementary School

Lilyana Perdue – Escambia Westgate Center – Middle School

Marcell Gibbs – Brown Barge Middle School

Maria Lainez – Oakcrest Elementary School

Mariah Matheny – Success Academy

Matthew Gonzalez – Beulah Elementary School

Meili Fernandez – Workman Middle School

Narayia Toles – Cordova Park Elementary School

Pedro “L.P.” Flores – Molino Park Elementary School

Raphael Rios – Ensley Elementary School

Reynaldo “Rey” Gonzalez – Washington High School

Riley Machak-Cruz – Blue Angels Elementary School

Robert “Weston” Spicer – Bratt Elementary School

Robert Minter – Pensacola High School

Saraya Johnson – Lipscomb Elementary School

Sean Hammontree – Jim Allen Elementary School

Terence Robinson – A.K. Suter Elementary School

Te’vionnah Watson – Montclair Elementary School

Treasure “Gracie” Boyer – McArthur Elementary School

Za’Cyiah “Cyiah” Soglo – Pine Meadow Elementary School

Zaylee Baker – Byrneville Elementary School

Zialah Goble – C.A. Weis Elementary School

“It’s always an honor for us at Cox to applaud these students and celebrate what an inspiration they are to their peers and school staff,” said Cox Gulf Coast market vice president David Deliman. “They’ve overcome so many hardships in their young lives and still maintain a positive attitude. They’re true heroes and deserve their time in the spotlight.”

The students were chosen by a committee of leaders at their school, to honor their resilience in the face of adversity. Whether they have overcome the loss of a family member, medical issue, difficult family situation, or other hardship, they did so with optimism while continuing to encourage and inspire others around them.

“The Escambia County Council of PTAs/PTSAs recognizes students who have, in many cases, overcome tremendous challenges while maintaining a positive attitude,” said Jennifer Harrison, president of the ECCPTA. “It’s our honor to recognize students who’ve seen significant improvement in various areas such as study habits, classroom behavior, interpersonal skills, or achievement of a specific academic or other relevant goal while overcoming a personal or family hardship or challenge.”

“We’re proud to partner with Cox Communications and the Escambia County Council of PTAs to recognize these inspiring students,” said Escambia County Public Schools Superintendent Keith Leonard. “Escambia County Public Schools is so grateful for our long-standing partnerships with Cox Communications and the PTAs, and the positive impact these partnerships have had in this community.”

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.