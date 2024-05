Layla Walker Reigns As Tate FFA Rodeo Queen

Layla Walker reigned as queen of the 33rd Annual Tate High School FFA Alumni Association Rodeo that took place last Friday and Saturday nights. Hannah Teague was first runner-up.

Other cowgirls competing for the rodeo queen title were Taylor Anderson, Makayla Godwin and Kryrie King.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com (below), click to enlarge.