Photo Gallery: A Night Of Creepy Crawlies At Roy Hyatt Environmental Center

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center held its annual “A Night of Creepy Crawlies” Friday night from 5:30 until 8:00. Located at 1300 Tobias Road in Cantonment, Florida,

The family-friendly event at the offered visitors a chance to explore the world of insects and reptiles up close.

Attendees could meet creepy crawlers with the Sunset Wildlife Connection, observe birds of prey with the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida, and get hands-on with the center’s resident reptiles. The event also featured educational opportunities, such as examining microscopic critters and discovering aquatic creatures in the “Beach House.”

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center is an Escambia County Public Schools facility on Tobias Road in Cantonment

