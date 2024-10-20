Triumph Oil Spill Grant To Re-Establish Automotive Services Academy At Tate High School

An Automotive Service Academy will be created at Tate High School, thanks to a Triumph Gulf Coast grant.

The Triumph Board voted to approve a grant of up to $617,227 to Escambia County Public Schools to re-establish the Automotive Service Academy at Tate High School.

Triumph funds will be used to renovate and equip the former Auto Body building with modern equipment and hands-on labs for the Automotive Service Academy.

“This Triumph grant provides our students with opportunities to grow in the classroom with hands-one opportunities and allows us to expand the programs we can offer our students here on campus,” Tate Principal Laura Touchstone said. “It gives us the opportunity to give back to the community. Obviously, there is a need in the community for automotive, and by us having that academy, we are preparing our students for the workforce.”

Students will troubleshoot, diagnose, and repair vehicles, as well as provide routine maintenance on a variety of modern automobiles. This project will have a classroom academic component, but the primary learning environment will be the academy’s automotive service shop and will guarantee completion of 225 Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certificates by the end of the 2029-2030 academic year.

Triumph Gulf Coast is a nonprofit corporation organized to oversee the expenditure of 75 percent of all funds recovered by the Florida attorney general for economic damages to the state that resulted from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.