Early Voting Opens Today in Escambia County

October 21, 2024

Early voting begins today in Escambia County for the general election.

Early voting will continue through November 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at 10 area locations:

  • Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A North, Molino
  • Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N. Century Blvd, Century
  • Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment
  • UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, 11000 University Parkway, Room 235, Pensacola
  • Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola
  • Asbury Place at Cokesbury, 750 College Blvd, Pensacola
  • Main Library, 239 N. Spring Street, Pensacola
  • Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola
  • Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola
  • Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street, Pensacola

Voters may choose any one of the ten locations, each of which is also equipped with a ballot marking device.

Sample ballots are available online from the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections.

