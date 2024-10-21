Early Voting Opens Today in Escambia County
October 21, 2024
Early voting begins today in Escambia County for the general election.
Early voting will continue through November 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at 10 area locations:
- Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A North, Molino
- Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N. Century Blvd, Century
- Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment
- UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, 11000 University Parkway, Room 235, Pensacola
- Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola
- Asbury Place at Cokesbury, 750 College Blvd, Pensacola
- Main Library, 239 N. Spring Street, Pensacola
- Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola
- Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola
- Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street, Pensacola
Voters may choose any one of the ten locations, each of which is also equipped with a ballot marking device.
Sample ballots are available online from the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections.
Comments