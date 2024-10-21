Early Voting Opens Today in Escambia County

Early voting begins today in Escambia County for the general election.

Early voting will continue through November 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at 10 area locations:

Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A North, Molino

Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N. Century Blvd, Century

Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, 11000 University Parkway, Room 235, Pensacola

Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Asbury Place at Cokesbury, 750 College Blvd, Pensacola

Main Library, 239 N. Spring Street, Pensacola

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola

Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street, Pensacola

Voters may choose any one of the ten locations, each of which is also equipped with a ballot marking device.

Sample ballots are available online from the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections.