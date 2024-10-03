ReImagine Cantonment Blesses Hundreds With Food, Clothing And Hope

The hearts and lives of hundreds of area residents in need were touched during the ReImagine Cantonment outreach Saturday at the Florida Children’s Home on Chemstrand Road.

The faith-based event included a 20,000 pound food giveaway, lunch, fishing lessons with free fishing rods, free tablets, baby diapers, HIV testing, clothing, free haircuts, free laundry detergent, free pillows and more. Absolutely everything was free. There were also free children’s activities, including train rides, inflatables, face painting, games, popcorn, and a coloring contest with three participants winning a new bicycle.

For more photos, click here.

ReImagine Cantonment is a project of Doers of the Word Ministry and is sponsored by numerous churches and other organizations, including NorthEscambia.com. Previously, it was held at Carver Park in Cantonment.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.