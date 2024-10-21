Late On The Rent: Escambia County To Dispose Of RV Left Behind At Lake Stone

October 21, 2024

Escambia County will dispose of a dilapidated recreational that was abandoned at Lake Stone after the owner did not pay rent.

Back in September, Escambia County Parks and Recreation asked Code Enforcement to assist with the removal of an abandoned camper that had been stored at the Lake Stone Campground since August 2024. Officials said the owner of the camper was two months behind on rent, and the owner, as identified by the vehicle registration, was mailed two notices.

Last week, the Escambia County Commission voted to remove and dispose of the RV. Staff noted that the rental agreement for the Lake Stone Campground states that any abandoned camper will be removed after 31 days.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Late On The Rent: Escambia County To Dispose Of RV Left Behind At Lake Stone”

  1. Barbara Little on October 21st, 2024 2:31 am

    If your willing to sell it. I’m sure someone would love to purchase it. To many families without homes. If salvageable and liveable I’m sure someone at a reasonable price would buy to have a home.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 