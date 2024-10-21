Late On The Rent: Escambia County To Dispose Of RV Left Behind At Lake Stone

Escambia County will dispose of a dilapidated recreational that was abandoned at Lake Stone after the owner did not pay rent.

Back in September, Escambia County Parks and Recreation asked Code Enforcement to assist with the removal of an abandoned camper that had been stored at the Lake Stone Campground since August 2024. Officials said the owner of the camper was two months behind on rent, and the owner, as identified by the vehicle registration, was mailed two notices.

Last week, the Escambia County Commission voted to remove and dispose of the RV. Staff noted that the rental agreement for the Lake Stone Campground states that any abandoned camper will be removed after 31 days.

