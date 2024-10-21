Susan Anne Walker

Mrs. Susan Anne Walker, age 65, passed away, Sunday, October 20, 2024, in Walnut Hill, FL, surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 18, 1959, in Jay, FL, and has resided most of her life in McDavid, FL. She was a gaming supervisor with Wind Creek with many years of service.

She loved spending her days fishing, often sharing the peaceful experience with her children and grandchildren. Family time was important to her, whether it was cheering on her grandkids at their sports events or enjoying cozy nights together watching Alabama football and shows on Netflix. A talented cook, she delighted in preparing meals for her loved ones and cherished moments spent shopping with them. In her quiet time, she would often pick up her crochet hook or knitting needles, creating beautiful blankets that wrapped her family in warmth and love.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward E. (Lessie Mae Kirkland) Lowery, and one brother, Howard Lowery.

She is survived by her one son, Matthew (Victoria) Walker, of McDavid, FL; one daughter, Crystal (Shane) Seals, of Wetumpka, AL; four brothers, Wyndell Lowery, of McDavid, FL; Joe (Kendra) Lowery, of Century, FL; Hayward (Denise) Lowery, of Greenville, AL; Horace (Belinda) Lowery, of Molino, FL; five sisters, Minny Byrd, of Jay, FL; Hattie (Bobby) Chancery, of McDavid, FL; Hazel (Larry) Comalander, of Century, FL; Sharon (George) Ackerman, of Ruther Glen, VA; Helen Tedder, of Century, FL ;seven grandchildren, Keaton Walker, Emersyn walker, Rhett Walker, RiverLee Walker, Olivia Flurnoy, Haiden Seals, Ryland Seals, two great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held Friday, October 25, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes with Rev. Bill Stuckey officiating.

Burial will follow at Byrneville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 25, 2024, from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes.

Pallbearers will be Trent Freeman, Tim Rigby, Joe Lowery, Wes Chancery, Richard Chancery, and Clifford Comalander.

Honorary pallbearers will be Aaron Sutton, Cody Lowery, Gaines Etheridge, and Hunter Rigby.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, Atmore, Alabama is in charge of all arrangements.