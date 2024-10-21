AAA: FLorida Gas Supplies And Prices Stabilize

Florida gasoline supplies have stabilized and pump prices are holding steady. The state average price on Sunday was $3.09 per gallon. That’s one cent less than a week ago, 5 cents less than last month, and 16 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA.

“Conditions are much improved compared to this time last week, when retailers struggled to keep their gas pumps stocked, due to the spike in demand from Hurricane Milton,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Just one week later, gasoline supplies are much more stable around the state and Floridians do not have to look far to find fuel.”

The average in Escambia County was $2.88 per gallon. In North Escambia, a low of $2.71 was available Sunday at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while Pensacola prices were as low as $2.67 at several stations.

Crude oil and gasoline futures prices dropped late last week. The U.S. price for a barrel of crude was $69.22 on Friday – down more than $6 (8%) from the week before, and the lowest daily settlement since late September. This should help keep a ceiling on prices at the pump in the near future.

