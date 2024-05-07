McDavid Man Win $1 Million In 500X The Cash Scratch-off Game

May 7, 2024

On Monday, a McDavid man claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash game.

Mack Morris of McDavid purchased the winning scratch-off ticket Saturday at Kynette’s Place at 101 North Century Boulevard, across the McDavid Fire Station.

Kynette’s Place will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game 500X The Cash features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. As of Monday, the Florida Lottery said two of two $25 million prizes have been claimed, but nearly 30 $1 million tickets remain unclaimed.  Odds of winning $1 million in the game are 1 in 274,004.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 