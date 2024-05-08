Century Council Approves Mayor’s Request For Transcriptionist But Not Interim Town Clerk

Tuesday night, the Century Town Council approved the mayor’s request to spend perhaps as much as $40,000 for transcription services but did not approve his request to hire an interim town clerk.

Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. said the town has fallen behind in the timely producing meeting minutes as required by Florida law. He said minutes need to be completed for about 40 meetings.

The council voted 4-0 with council member Sandra McMurray-Jackson absent to allow Gomez to negotiate and execute a contract with Susan Owens, MPA, MMC, for provisional transcription services for the town. No bids were openly solicited for the services, and agenda materials did not state where the individual is located.

The council’s motion did not specify a dollar limit to be considered before allowing Gomez to execute the contract.

A “proposal summary” provided to the council states about 6,000 minutes needs to transcribed at a total estimated cost of $11,940. The proposal includes additional fees for document conversions, and low-quality audio, including garbled audio, mumbling, low volume and “people with accents”.

The staff recommendation on the proposal summary states, “Authorize the Mayor to negotiate and execute an agreement in an amount not to exceed $40,000 to retain transcription services.”

Gomez also asked permission to execute a contract with Lakisha Burch, MSL, MMC to provide interim city clerk services during the ongoing temporary leave of Town Clerk Leslie Howington, which is expected to continue about three months.

Burch proposed $26 per hour for up to 30 hours per week, with additional hours billed at $40.

A motion to give Gomez permission to move forward died due the lack of a second.

