Blue Wahoos Power Past Shuckers For Third Straight Win

written by Bill Vilona

Much to his delight, Joe Mack has now impacted two teams before April is even complete.

Still in his first week with the Blue Wahoos, the 21-year-old catcher drove in three runs, highlighted by a two-run homer to straightaway center in the seventh inning, which proved decisive in Pensacola’s 6-5 victory Thursday night against the Biloxi Shuckers.

Taking on their alternate identity as the Pensacola Mullets, complete with uniforms and fan fun, it was a third straight win in as many games this week against the Shuckers (10-8), who started the week tied for the best start in the Southern League.

Mack, drafted by the Miami Marlins in the competitive balance portion of the 2021 MLB draft out of high school in New York, joined the Blue Wahoos (9-9) on Sunday from the Beloit Sky Carp – the Marlins’ High-A affiliate in Beloit, Wisconsin. He was batting .347 with 13 RBI and two homers, helping Beloit to a solid start.

This week, as members of the Marlins’ executive staff led by baseball operations president Peter Bendix were in town to check on the Blue Wahoos, they’ve seen Mack attack with offensive skills.

Rated No. 25 among the Marlins’ top organizational prospects, Mack now has five hits in the series with a homer and five RBI.

The towering, two-run homer that exited his bat at 106 mph and traveled 413 feet proved pivotal. The Shuckers dented Pensacola reliever Raffi Vizcaino for three consecutive hits and three runs in the ninth before Lincoln Henzman was summoned to get the final out and his first save.

But even that one was a loud out. The Shuckers’ Carlos Rodriguez laced a first pitch that third baseman Jacob Berry turned into a sensational game-ending grab to seal the win.

It was part of another big game for Berry, who has shown encouraging signs this week both with his bat and his glove. Berry hit a solo home run – a no doubt blast that traveled 447 feet out of the ball park and just inside the right field foul pole in the sixth inning. He also singled in the third inning.

The Mullets got their first three runs in the first inning. Tanner Allen led off with a double and scored when Paul McIntosh followed with a double. Mack then followed with a run-scoring single and scored on an error to give the Mullets at 3-0 lead.

Pensacola starter Valente Bellozo had a solid outing, working five innings, allowing four hits and two runs with seven strikeouts.

The series now shifts to the weekend on where the Blue Wahoos will try to get a series win with Evan Fitterer on the mound.

GAME NOTABLES

Peter Bendix, who was hired by the Marlins in November as president of baseball operations, reporting to team owner Bruce Sherman, visited with Blue Wahoos season ticket holders in the first base lounge. Bendix addressed a variety of topics and took questions from season ticket holders in a 30-minute session.

Several Blue Wahoos players worked Thursday morning on a community outreach project with Feeding The Gulf Coast at the non-profit organization warehouse location in East Milton.

