WaWa Holds GroundBreaking First Escambia Store; Other Locations Announced

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday to mark the start of construction on Escambia County’s first Wawa store convenience retail stores.

The store will be located at Ransley Station at Pine Forest Road and Sharon Lane, just north of I-10, and is expected to be open by the end of 2024.

Wawa hosted dozens of VIP customers, as well as local officials and partners, who participated in the groundbreaking and received an update on Wawa’s growth plans for Escambia County, which included announcing the next site to go under construction later this year at the intersection of West Nine Mile Road and Beulah Roach will be open in 2025. Two additional sites are set to begin construction later this year and open in 2025 at: North Davis Highway and Johnson Avenue, and Highway 98 and Blue Angel Parkway.

Wawa also invited guests to enjoy samples of freshly brewed coffee and other handcrafted beverages.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to break ground on our first store and celebrate with our newest soon-to-be neighbors!” said Joe Collins, director of Store Operations for Wawa.” We are thrilled to be kicking off our expansion into Pensacola and can’t wait to open our doors.”

At the groundbreaking, Wawa presented a $2,500 grant to Feeding the Gulf Coast to support local programs in Escambia County to fight hunger and food insecurity.

Wawa stores are currently located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. with nearly 1,000 locations to date.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.