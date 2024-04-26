Mason, Nowling Named First EREC Trade/Vocational Scholarship Winners

April 26, 2024

Escambia River Electric Cooperative has awarded their first ever EREC Trade/Vocational Scholarship.

The awardees Lelia Mason from Northview High School and  Tucker Nowling from Jay High School.  The scholarships will be formally presented at the EREC annual meeting at 10 a.m. on April 27 at Ernest Ward Middle School.

The scholarships are in addition to the 2024 Escambia River Electric Cooperative Herman D. Johnson Scholarship Awards that were recently announced.

In the past, capital credits issued by EREC that were unclaimed had to be turned over to the state. But state legislation now allows such funds to be deposited into a qualified, educational charity fund. The EREC membership voted to use these funds in the form of scholarships.

Courtesy photos.

