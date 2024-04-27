Two Injured In Crash Into Escambia Deputy Vehicle

April 27, 2024

A vehicle driven by a 60-year-old Escambia County man collided with a deputy’s cruiser, sending him and his passenger to the hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man failed to yield to oncoming traffic as he turned from northbound Highway 29 to West Hope Drive. He collided with a southbound marked Escambia County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.

The 60-year-old man was critically injured; his 59-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries. The 36-year-old man deputy was not injured.

FHP is continuing their investigation.

