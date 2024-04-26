Battle Of Number Ones: 1A Northview Beats 5A Gulf Breeze 14-51A Northview Beats 5A Gulf Breeze 14-5

The 1A Northview Chiefs easily beat the 5A powerhouse Gulf Breeze Dolphins 15-5 Tuesday night in Bratt.

It was a battle of the number ones in their respective districts before district tournaments next week. Gulf Breeze is number one in 5A, and Northview is number one in 1A.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Jamison Gilman earned the win for the Lady Chiefs, allowing 10 hits and five runs (two earned) in five innings, striking out six and walking one. Mikayla McAnally took the save, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out three and walking one over two innings.

Gulf Breeze was first on the board with two singles in the top of the first inning.

Northview took the lead 3-2 in the bottom of the first, powered by a Chloe Ragsdale solo home run over the right field fence in her first at bat and a single from Riley Brooks.

Brooks, Ragsdale, McAnally, and Daviona Randolph each had multiple hits for Northview.

Avery Stuckey shined at the plate for Northview, going 3-4 with three RBIs.

Sitting at the top of 1A-District 1 Northview (20-3) will have a bye Monday in the quarter finals. Tuesday at 5 p.m., the Chiefs will host the winner of Monday’s game between Paxton and Central.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.