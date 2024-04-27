Nice, Warm Weather Continues
April 27, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Comments