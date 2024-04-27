Nice, Warm Weather Continues

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.