Nice, Warm Weather Continues

April 27, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 