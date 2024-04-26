Jay Defeats Northview 7-2 (With Gallery)

The Jay Royals defeated the Northview Chiefs 7-2 Thursday night in Jay to end the regular season for both teams.

For a NorthEscambia.com photo gallery, click here.

Jackson Bridges was first on the mound for Northview, giving up seven hits and four runs in three innings, striking out none and walking two.

For Jay, Ethan McDonald surrendered three hits and two runs in four innings, striking out three and walking two. Jax Lowery went for three on the hill, giving up one run while striking out one and recording no hits and no walks.

Jax Lowery led Jay at the plate going 3-4, while Hayden Morris and Nick Baxley were 2-4.

At the top of the lineup, Grayden Sheffield was 3-3 to lead the Chiefs, and Bodiford was 1-3.

Both teams head into the 1A-District 1 tournament next week. No. 2 seed Jay (13-10) will sit out Monday with a bye, while No. 4 Northview (9-14) will host No. 5 Laurel Hill (8-11).

NorthEscambia.com photos, click here.