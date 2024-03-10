Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Slow Down Areas

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the spring as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed until fall 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (S.R. 296) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts: The left turn lane from Pace Boulevard to Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signs are in place to direct drivers traveling on Palafox Street to Pace Boulevard. The left turn lane from Palafox Street northbound to Pace Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signage is in place to direct drivers traveling northbound on U.S. 29 destined for Massachusetts Avenue or Pace Boulevard.

Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts: Scenic Highway (U.S. 90), from north of Interstate 10 (I-10) to Davis Highway –Traffic will be reduced to one lane on Scenic Highway, between Piper Glen Drive and Riverina Drive, Sunday, March 10 through Thursday, March 14 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews mill and pave the roadway. A pilot vehicle and traffic flaggers will safely guide drivers through the work zone. This work is expected to continue through March.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Motorists traveling eastbound will encounter a new traffic configuration from Green Briar Parkway to the end of the project as lanes will be shifted slightly north to allow for crews to perform construction activities on the south side of the eastbound lanes.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River - The outside (right) lane of U.S. 90 eastbound on the Simpson River Bridge will be closed from 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, through 5:30 a.m., Thursday, March 14, as crews perform construction activities for the new bridge. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

NorthEscambia.om file photo.