Flood Warning Issued For The Escambia River Near Century

A flood warning is in effect for the Escambia River near Century until Wednesday morning. Minor flooding is forecast.

Saturday night, the stage was 14.5 feet. The river is expected to rise to a crest near 18.2 feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early morning.

At flood stage of 17 feet, considerable flooding of lowlands occur. At 19.0 feet, low lying pastures will flood forcing cattle to be be moved to higher ground.

The Perdido River near Barrineau Park is expected to crest at 9.1 feet on Monday, just above action stage of 9.0 feet. Minor flood stage for the Perdido River is 13 feet. Saturday night, the stage was at 7.18 feet.