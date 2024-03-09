Early Voting Begins Today At 10 Escambia County Locations

March 9, 2024

Early voting for the Presidential Preference Primary Election in Escambia County begins Saturday, March 9, and continues through Saturday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following 10 locations:

  • Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A North, Molino
  • Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N. Century Blvd, Pensacola
  • Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment
  • UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, 11000 University Parkway, Room 235, Pensacola
  • Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola
  • Main Library, 239 N. Spring Street, Pensacola
  • Pensacola State College Building 17, 1000 College Pkwy, Pensacola
  • Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway
  • Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street, Pensacola
  • Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Voters may choose any one of the ten locations, each of which is also equipped with a ballot marking device.

If voters have requested a Vote-by-Mail ballot, they must be received in the Elections Office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and may not be returned to a polling location on Election Day. Voters may drop-off a vote-by-mail ballot during early voting hours at any of the ten area locations. The USPS recommends voters mail ballots at least one week before the due date. Vote-by-mail participants may track the status of their ballot at EscambiaVotes.gov.

The third option for voters is to cast a ballot at their precinct on Election Day, Tuesday, March 19. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

