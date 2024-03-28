‘Blessing To Be Away From Those Conditions’ – Century Water, Wastewater Supervisor Resigns

Century’s water and wastewater superintendent has submitted his resignation following a warning letter from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

Heath Burkett signed a six-page irrevocable resignation agreement on March 7. The agreement was retroactively approved by the town council, Burkett’s resignation will be final on May 9, the agreement states.

The town received warning letters last year raising numerous deficiencies with the water and wastewater operations, and later DEP issued a warning letter specifically to Burkett, alleging numerous possible violations of Florida statutes and code by Burkett.

DEP Allegations

DEP conducted an “office file” investigation in “regard to Mr. Burkett’s drinking water and wastewater operations at the Town of Century”, a February 21 letter from the state agency stated.

DEP asserted the following against Burkett:

Drinking Water License

Failure to perform responsible and effective on-site management of the operation, supervision, and maintenance of water treatment plants. Failure to submit all required reports in the manner required by the Department rules. Failure to maintain a separate operation and maintenance (O&M) log for each water treatment plant that is accessible and protected from weather damage. Knowingly submitting misleading, false, or inaccurate information in daily logbook. Knowingly clearing a plant for service without an operational flowmeter. Failure to complete required site visits and/or maintain log for site visits.

Wastewater License

Failure to report to the Department of unauthorized domestic wastewater discharges. Missing site time entries in operator logbook. Failure to submit all required reports in the manner required by the Department rules. Failure to document calibration records for the dissolved oxygen meter.

Many of the allegations were included a DEP warning letter to the town, and town responded. [Details...]

Burkett Responds, Makes Allegations Against Town

In his written response to DEP, Burkett said he has been the town’s sole certified operator since 2019.

“It is a blessing to be away from those conditions,” he wrote.

“It required me to stretch my time to all those tasks that normally would not be handled by an operator on a day to day basis,” he wrote. Burkett said he trusted mayors and town councils to follow through on promises to improve staff and conditions. He stated that at one time the town had a dedicated water operator and three full time distribution and maintenance personnel.

“Even though I need a job, because my family is important to me, it is a blessing to be away from those conditions. Whomever tries to operate that system will have most of these issues due to decisions that continue to be made by the Mayor and council,” he wrote.

Burkett termed the water and wastewater operations as “ridiculous conditions”, but said his decisions were made under “severe constraints” and nothing was malicious or causing any detriment to water or wastewater quality.

“I was never the manager of any department, therefore I had no control over finances, personnel, or expenditure planning. Even though I was the supervisor of the Water Department, I was not given authority to exercise supervisor duties. The town Mayor had sole authority over all departments” he alleged.

What’s next for the town?

Century council member Alicia Johnson has taken over acting supervisor duties, according to documents filed with DEP. She is both a certified water and wastewater operator that worked for the town in those positions under her March 2019 resignation. The mayor stated that she is now volunteering her time as water and wastewater supervisor. She is compensated as a council member and continues to sit on the council.

The town council voted in February to allow the mayor to hire U.S. Water Services Corp. in New Port Richey, Florida, for up to $33,630 to address FDEP water warning letters from 2023 and a wastewater treatment plant consent order. The company will not address the most recent January 30 warning letter’s 35 items; the town’s request for proposals was issued prior to that date.

Instead, the town hired the law firm of Sundstrom and Mindlin of Tallahassee as recommended by the town attorney Matt Dannheisser to respond to the latest allegations. The second attorney will charge up to $350 per hour.

The law firm has worked to facilitate a meeting between DEP and town officials.

In the meantime, Century has reported additional sewage spills, including one due to employee negligence after a valve was not opened as required, and the well serving the Century Correctional Institution remains out of service awaiting repairs.

Hiring Process Underway

The town has posted three positions in the water department with annual salaries totaling in excess of $218,000 plus benefits.

The town is hiring a water and wastewater treatment plant superintendent with a salary up to $85,000; a water treatment plant lead operator up to $66,650; and a wastewater treatment plant operator at up to $32/hour ($66,650 per year).

No closing date for applications was posted.