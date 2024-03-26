Century Reports Sewage Spill Due To Employee Negligence

March 26, 2024

The Town of Century has recently reported two sewage spills, including one caused by employee negligence, to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

During a 20-minute period the morning of March 22, a lift station serving the Century Woods Apartment spilled 100 gallons of raw sewage, half of which was recovered.

The life station was running on bypass pump, but a town employee failed to open a bypass valve, according to a FDEP notice.

The report filed by council member Alicia Johnson as acting superintendent stated the area was vacuumed with a pump truck, lime was applied, and debris was raked up.

On March 19, a lift station on Fourth Street had a 150-gallon sewage spill due to a debris clog. The town reported 50 gallons was recovered.

Pictured: The Century Wastewater Treatment Plant. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

