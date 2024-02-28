Warm Wednesday, Maybe An Afternoon Shower

February 28, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

