Tate High School AJROTC Earns Honor Unit with Distinction Award

by Cadet 1LT Jayce Latzer

Tate High School’s Army JROTC maintained their gold star in a recent ROTC Program for Accreditation (JPA) evaluation

The gold star rating signifies they are an Honor Unit with Distinction, the highest rating a JROTC program can achieve. The Tate AJROTC program has maintained the gold star rating since 1990.

The unit was tested on their drill skills by marching in a platoon formation commanded by Cadet Brandon Davis. They were also tested in their Color Guard skills by marching a sequence commanded by Cadet Joseph Yasurek. The staff had to do an introduction brief where they explained who they are, what their job is, what some goals that they have are, and how they help attain their battalion goals.

The battalion goal consisted of

Having 75% of the battalion achieving a weighted GPA of 2.5

Have an average of 20 community service hours per cadet in the program

Reaching a fundraising goal of $35,000 dollars.

Cadet Olivia Allgyer presented the continuous improvement brief during which she outlined items needing improvement, how those improvements will implemented, and how the unit has improved the battalion.

The cadets also had to do a brief on their service learning project that will be performed at Scenic Heights Elementary on March 15.