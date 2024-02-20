Sunny, Middle 60s For Tuesday

February 20, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

