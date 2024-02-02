Sunny And Mild For Friday; Rain By Saturday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 50. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 59. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.