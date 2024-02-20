Rotarians Against Hunger Event Packs 44,700 Meals For Manna To Fight Local Hunger

The numbers are in from the 12th Annual Rotarians Against Hunger event last Saturday at the Manna Food Pantries.

We first told you about the event on Sunday after members of the Cantonment Rotary club joined in on the Saturday project.

Monday, Manna said Rotarians packed approximately 44,700 lentil casserole meals for neighbors in need served through their pantry and food security programs.

“The Rotarians Against Hunger project provides much-needed food during the winter and early spring months when giving has decreased and need has increased,” said Manna Executive Director DeDe Flounlacker. “Last year, Manna provided food assistance to 86,890 people – a 25% increase over the year prior! Many are the working poor, grandparents raising their grandchildren, and moms and dads who do not have enough money to pay their bills and buy food for their family due to rising food, utility, and housing costs. Thanks to our Rotary friends, thousands of our neighbors in need will be given the gift of nutritious food.”

Over 185 Rotarians representing all 13 clubs in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties participated, donating more than 472 hours of service.

“This was the twelfth year that Rotary teamed up with Manna packing meals that will be distributed in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties to help families in need,” said Mike Stahl, Rotarians Against Hunger Project Chair. “Through this project, local Rotarians are striving to exemplify the Rotary motto, Service Above Self, and support our local community.”

Rotarians Against Hunger is a service project of the Combined Rotary Clubs of Pensacola (CROP) that launched in 2012, and since then, more than 816,600 meals have been assembled for distribution to the hungry.

Pictured: Rotarians Against Hunger, a project of the Combined Rotary Clubs of Pensacola, Saturday at Manna Food Pantries. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.