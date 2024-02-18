Local Rotary Clubs Pack Meals For Manna To Fight Hunger

The Cantonment Rotary Club joined the Combined Rotary Of Pensacola (CROP) Clubs at Manna Food Pantries in the fight against hunger on Saturday. Rotarians Against Hunger is a project of the Combined Rotary Clubs of Pensacola (CROP) that launched in 2012. The 12th Annual Rotarians Against Hunger service project created more than 20,000 meals that will be donated to Manna for distribution through Manna’s pantry and programs in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Pictured: Rotarians Against Hunger, a project of the Combined Rotary Clubs of Pensacola, Saturday at Manna Food Pantries. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.