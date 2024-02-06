Reminder: Escambia Schools Canceled February 7 Early Release Day

Escambia County Public Schools will operate on a normal, full-day schedule on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The day was previously planned on the school calendar as any early release day.

The early release was canceled after students began this semester with two weather days at home — one for storms, one for cold temperatures.

“In order to do our best to ensure there is no question about meeting our state-mandated instructional minutes requirement, we will change Wednesday, February 7 from a half-day for students to a full day for all students and staff,” said ECPS Superintendent Keith Leonard. “All normal school activities and extracurricular activities will proceed, as well.”

All district offices and services, including Transportation and Food Services, will operate on a normal, school-day schedule.