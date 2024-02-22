Mostly Sunny Thursday, Chance Of Rain Thursday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.