Mostly Cloudy And Colder Monday; Sun Returns Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 30 percent chance of rain during the morning hours.. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.