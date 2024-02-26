Impacted AT&T Customers To Get $5 Credit For Nationwide Outage

Last week, we told you about a nationwide cellular service outage that impacted AT&T customers and left them unable to make calls, including calls to Escambia County 9-1-1.

Now, AT&T is apologizing and offered impacted customers a $5 bill credit.

“We apologize and recognize the frustration this outage has caused and know we let many of our customers down. To help make it right, we’re applying a credit for potentially impacted accounts to help reassure our customers of our commitment to reliably connect them – anytime and anywhere,” the company said in a statement.

The automatic $5 credit is per account, not per line. AT&T Business, AT&T Prepaid, and Cricket customers will not receive the credit.

Escambia County customers using AT&T may have experienced difficulty in calling 9-1-1, the county said in a news release. The county encouraged impacted cellular users to find a landline, or use another cellular carrier or Wi-FI calling, if they needed to call 9-1-1.

AT&T said the outage was caused by “application and execution of an incorrect process used as we were expanding our network, not a cyber attack”.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.